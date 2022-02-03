Juliani, Lillian Nganga Apparently Get Hitched in Private Ceremony

Former Machakos First lady Lillian Nganga and her heartthrob, musician Juliani are officially married.

News reaching Kahawa Tungu reveal that the two love birds exchanged vows in a private ceremony yesterday that was only attended by friends and family. The ceremony was held at Nairobi’s Runda polish club.

A walk through Lillian’s Instagram page captures her in what seems like a wedding gown with a caption 2/2/2022 which confirms the same. This means that the date is viewed as special followed by love emojis.







Consequently, Boniface Mwangi and his wife Njeri yesterday attended a wedding going by their social media, they said the mission was unknown.

The news of the wedding comes just weeks after Juliani opened up about his life, shedding more light on his relationships, growth as a person and threats made on his life last year.

Speaking to Nation, Juliani documented his relationship with former Machakos First Lady where he revealed that they met when he was deeply meditating and on a path toward celibacy.

Notably, they met at their mutual friend, Boniface Mwangi’s event where he showed her some of his projects and it was then that their relationship blossomed.

He added that Ng’ang’a took his phone number during the event as she was interested in his projects.

“She sent me a message on my birthday and we started having random conversations. I think she was attracted to my conversation on philosophy and she wanted to find out more. However, we hardly met thereafter.” Juliani said.

He described Ng’ang’a as a curious, funny lady who shares his love for philosophy adding that he would want to spend forever together.

The two officially disclosed that they are an item last year, in September.

