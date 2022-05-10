Juliani Denies Being Appointed Azimio’s Director of Entertainment

Julius Owino, well known by his stage moniker Juliani, has denied allegations that he has been selected as the Director of Entertainment for the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

The crooner stated on Tuesday that he is neither linked with nor employed by any political party in the country.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is information circulating online about my appointment as Director of Entertainment in the Azimio – OKA Coalition… I would like to clarify that this has not been communicated to me formally or otherwise. Therefore, I would like to confirm that I am not employed or affiliated with any political party in Kenya or beyond,” he said.

He did say, though, that he is open to working with like-minded partners, such as political parties with a clear ideology and plan that “mainly focuses on long-term youth empowerment initiatives.”

“My desired partner should be able to address the following issues: Youth unemployment and empowerment, Gender Equality and the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and end extrajudicial killings and promote social justice,” added the Barua ya Ocampo hitmaker.

Our Official Statement on the information circulating about my appointment as Director Of Entertainment in the Azimio-OKA Coalition. pic.twitter.com/B7ROxJHQt6 — Juliani 🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) May 10, 2022

The reports surfaced after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua left Azimio for Kenya Kwanza citing deceit and blackmail.

Mutua was previously romantically involved with Lilian Ng’ang’a who is now married to Juliani.

The two got hitched in February after Lilian’s rocky separation with the outgoing county chief. She accused him of illegally transferring her A&L Hotel shares to a third party and seizing her vehicle without consent.

The shares were, however, restored on May 6 by the registrar of companies.

“The registrar finds that there is a reason to invoke the provisions of section 862 of the companies Act 2015, and thereby notifies the parties that the impugned changes have been expunged from the register and the ownership of the company restored to the shareholding prior to the changes lodged with the registrar on August 11, 2021,” a letter signed by Ann Kanake, the senior assistant registrar, reads in part.

Juliani and Lilian are expecting their first child together.

