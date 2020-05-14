Juliana Kanyomozi Welcomes Baby Boy Six Years After Losing Son

Ugandan star Juliana Kanyomozi on Tuesday welcomed her son, Taj.

Sharing the good news on her social media pages, the songstress said, “IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled! To God be the glory.”

The birth of baby Taj came as a surprise to many as little was known of Kanyomozi’s pregnancy.

Fellow celebrities including Bobi Wine sent congratulatory messages via social media.

“Congratulations Juliana Kanyomozi and your newborn. Isaiah 43:1-3 “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk…”” wrote Jose Chameloene.

“Congratulations my friend #Juliana. Welcome to the world baby #Taj To God be the glory!” wrote Bobi Wine.

This comes 6 years after Kanyamozi lost her then 11 year old son Keron Raphael Kabugo.

Keron died at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi due to an asthma attack.

In 2017, the Ugandan fashion icon described the death of her son as the darkest moment in her life.

“It is all part of the healing process. I’m taking baby steps. I’m not yet there emotionally. When you’ve gone through something like this, you have to find the strength first.”

Keron’s father Amon Lukwago, 6 years ago said their son wrote down his last words while in hospital.

The note read, “I am used to needles now. Do you know how many injections I have got and I did not feel pain not even crying.”

Kanyomozi rose to fame in the late 1990s as one half of the all-girl duo I-Jay, with Iryn Namubiru.

