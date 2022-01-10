Afcon: Jujuman Threatens Sadio Manè With Heart Attack

A famous Jujuman from Benin has warned Sadio Manè never to feature in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon lest he suffers a heart attack.

The Liverpool star, who is a devoted Muslim, has nonetheless dismissed the threats stating that only Allah can decide his fate.

“I grew up convinced that death is in the hands of Allah only, and I believe that human life is neither advanced nor delayed, and I will participate in the match normally.

Read: Celebrations As Afcon Kicks Off In Cameroon

“And if I suffer a heart attack and die on the field, this magician will be only a means to achieve the command of Allah, so do not be deceived by him.”

Manè is expected to feature for Senegal in their Afcon opener against Zimbabwe on Monday.

The Teranga Lions finished runners up in the last Afcon in Egypt and are expected to go all the way in the Cameroon showpiece.

