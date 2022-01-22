Juja Waitress Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals

The 18 year old lady whose body was last week found stashed in a suitcase left near the General Service Unit (GSU) apparently died of blunt force trauma and strangulation, an autopsy has revealed.

Esther Wambui, who worked at a local eatery was discovered dead last week after she failed to turn up after work. The boyfriend cum husband, along with others, helped police to identify her body through her clothes.

The postmortem was conducted in Nairobi on Friday by Pathologist Simon Omwok at the City Mortuary in the presence of police, parents and other witnesses.

The family is awaiting further results from samples taken for testing. Vaginal swabs have also been taken for testing to determine whether the victim was raped before she was murdered.

The postmortem exercise was conducted at the City Mortuary, Nairobi on Friday in the presence of the parents, police and other witnesses. Her boyfriend, Joseph Ngige and father, Samuel Mbugua were also present.

Wambui’s body was discovered on Monday after she went missing. She did not have a mobile phone at the time of her death.

Joseph and Wambui, who both hail from Nakuru, had lived in the are for about two weeks, with Wambui working at the eatery for the same period.

They lived in a single room at an informal settlement in Ruiru. Ngigi works at a local petrol station while Wambui worked at the eatery where she earned Sh300 per day.

Ngigi said he did not understand why anyone would kill his girlfriend and stash her body in a suitcase. He said he last saw his wife when he escorted her for a kilometer on her way to work before they parted ways.

Wambui’s body was later found stashed in a suitcase dumped along the perimeter wall of the General Service Unit (GSU)

According to Police, no arrests have so far been made as no motive has been established for the murder.

“We believe the messages written on her body was meant to distract investigations,” an officer aware of the matter said.

