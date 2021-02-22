Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu alias Wakapee is dead.

Wakapee has been battling brain cancer since 2018, and as of December 2020 reports indicated that he had lost all forms of memory.

In October 2018, the MP revealed that at least 63 members of the National Assembly and the Senate were suffering from cancer at that time.

In March 2018, the MP said that he had been treated and declared free of the disease.

Cancer has become a national epidemic in the country for some time now. According to the government health records, approximately 10,000 people travel abroad annually for cancer treatment.

Waititu’s death comes days after the death of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji and Moi-era cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu