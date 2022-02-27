Judo Federation Suspends President Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday.
“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” read the IJF statement.
