Judiciary’s Career Portal Jammed As 60,000 Apply For 560 Jobs

Thousands of Kenyans have been locked out of the Judiciary’s career portal as they scrambled for 563 jobs announced last month.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome however assured Kenyans that the portal would remain open for another five days to allow more Kenyans to apply.

However, a spot-check by Kahawa Tungu found that the portal was closed with no option for application of the vacancies.

“Consequently, the Commission has resolved to extend the application window to mitigate against these challenges and to give every Kenyan a fair opportunity to be considered for these positions,” said Justice Koome.

The judiciary was seeking to hire Senior Law Clerks, a Senior Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Officer, 500 Court Assistants, 30 drivers, a Senior Architect, a Senior Mechanical Engineer, and four Superintendents of Works.

