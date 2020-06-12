Judiciary Wants DCI To Investigate Defamatory CJ Maraga Banners

The Judiciary has asked DCI to look into banners insulting Chief Justice David Maraga.

The banners were on Friday erected along major roads in Nairobi.

They indicated a “vicious fight” against Maraga and the Judiciary was about to begin.

“We wish to repeat this appeal today, and again request the Inspector General of Police, the DCI to investigate and do everything in their power to find and punish those responsible,” the Judiciary said in a statement.

Also a target were senior judicial officers.

They asked the Kenya National Highwasys Authority and Nairobi County government to ensure that public spaces are not used to for criminal activities.

Further, they noted that the defamatory banners were part of an ongoing attack on the arm of government.

“These attacks, are clearly meant to threaten and intimidate the Judiciary. They do not and will not detract the Judiciary from discharging its core mandate of dispensing justice in a fair, just, and independent manner, without compromise,” it read.

“These kinds of attacks are not new and we have in the past requested the police to investigate and bring to book those responsible.”

On Monday, Maraga went off on President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of derailing the process of swearing in 41 judges.

In a public statement, the CJ said the head of state was responsible for the backlog experienced in Kenyan courts.

“I have for a long time now unsuccessfully sought an appointment to discuss this issue with you, leaving me no choice but to raise the matter through this public statement; you swore to defend and uphold the constitution and the laws of Kenya,” the CJ lamented.

Maraga also noted that the president’s refusal to obey court orders is a recipe for anarchy.

“The President’s disregard of court orders, doesn’t board well for our constitutional democracy and is potentially a recipe for anarchy; the Executive routinely disregards court orders,” he said.

A week earlier, Maraga had admonished the president for placing the Judicial Service Commission under a state department in an Executive Order.

This he said, interfered with the independence of the Judiciary.

The CJ said the JSC is part of the Judiciary, a government branch that cannot be assigned functions by the Executive.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu