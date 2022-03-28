Judiciary Mourns High Court Judge Beatrice Thuranira Jaden

The judiciary is mourning the death of High Court judge Beatrice Thuranira Jaden who passed on last night.

Through a statement by Chief Justice Martha Koome on behalf of the judiciary, the judge was remembered as a diligent hard worker who demonstrated exemplary commitment to her work.

“Lady JusticeJaden was diligent, hardworking and demonstrated exceptional commitment to her work. She had occasion to serve in some High Court benches that made pronouncements on complex legal issues that breathed life to the Constitution 2010, especially in its nascent years,” the statement reads in part.

“I am privileged to have been her classmate having graduated from Law School together in the Law Class of 1987. I can attest to all those qualities of an excellent Judicial Officer, a Judge, a friend to so many who have poured out their hearts on social media mourning the Judge since we received the sad news yesterday,” the Chief Justice added.

Her colleagues further described her as one who had a calming effect on others as she always brought quiet wisdom to every bench discussion.

Lady Justice Jaden commenced her tour of duty at the Kakamega High Court where she served before being posted to the Machakos High Court and lately the CI Division of the High Court.

Besides her professional life, Lady Justice Jaden was also a wonderful mother to her three children and many others whom she supported from the extended family and those in need.

