Judiciary Members Instructed To Work From Home As Gov’t Seeks To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Judiciary staff members have been asked to work from home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

On Monday Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced a new case of coronavirus bringing the total of confirmed cases to 16.

In a memo to judges, judicial officers and workers by Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, staffers have been instructed to stay away from their work stations.

Ms Amadi also directed that notices of closure be displayed outside the courts. Two staff member contacts will however be available in case of emergencies.

They will handle the urgent matters via email, she said.

According to Amadi, heads of stations will be required to respond to telephone or email enquiries by the public or litigants in good time.

These measures, she added, are temporary and will be adjusted appropriately with time.

On March 15, ChiefJustice David Maraga reduced court activities in order to slow down the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He scaled down activities for two weeks for two weeks to allow further consultations on the matter.

CJ Maraga also noted that prisoners and remandees will not be presented in court for a period of two weeks.

“With regard to new arrests, all cases except serious ones will be dealt with at police stations in accordance with guidelines to be issued by the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

He also suspended appeals, hearings and mentions of criminal and civil cases in all courts. Also suspended were execution proceedings.

The President of the supreme court did however note that, “All conferences, workshops, colloquia and training programmes are suspended until further notice. There will be no foreign travel for the next 30 days for staff of the justice sector institutions, whether official or private, save for exceptional circumstances.”

