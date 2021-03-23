Judiciary Extends Closure of Kericho Law Courts for Two More Weeks Over Structural Flaw

Kericho Law Courts, which was closed early this month over structural deficiencies, will remain closed for a further two weeks, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has announced.

The Judiciary was forced to suspend operations at the Kericho Law Courts on March 5 after an inspection by the State Department for Public Works revealed that the building posed a risk to Judiciary personnel and other court users.

The investigation report highlighted that the structural flaws were arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014.

In a press statement on Monday night, Mwilu said her office had made significant progress towards securing alternative premises to house the court and we will notify court users and the general public of the new facility once it becomes operational.

During the period, Mwilu said, hearing of cases will continue via virtual platforms.

Filing of documents shall be filed online as has been the case.

Urgent matters including criminal pleas are being handled at the Kericho county revenue offices.

When Mwilu closed the court for two weeks a fortnight ago, she said the Judiciary was in discussions with both the County and the National Government to secure alternate facilities to house the Court in the intervening period.

She added, “we are already engaging with the relevant Parliamentary Committees on providing adequate funding by increasing the Judiciary’s development vote and thus availing much-needed funding for renovations and new court stations across the country.”

