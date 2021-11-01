Judge Orders Senator Loitiptip’s Arrest after He Snubbed Court Session

Nanyuki court has ordered the arrest of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip after he snubbed a court session.
Nanyuki principal magistrate Ben Mararo ordered him to surrender to the authorities or face arrest. This was after he failed to show up for a session involving a case where he allegedly shot a woman in a hotel in Nanyuki. His lawyer, Rose Wachira had explained that the legislator was admitted to a hospital in Nairobi.
Yesterday, the case took a new twist after Joy Makena, the woman allegedly shot by Senator Loitiptip claimed she was coerced to agree to an out-of-court settlement.
Makena stated that the Senator forced her to agree to a settlement of Sh70,000, or else her two friends who accompanied her “would be jailed”.
“I’ve already become disabled due to the injuries incurred after the shooting incident. I was ready to follow up the matter in court but I declined to do so after he filed an application against my friends and threatened to jail them if I didn’t comply with his demands,” she stated.
In the incident that happened on Sunday, October 24, 2021, the senator claimed that he was acting in self-defense after a knife-wielding gang attacked him.
However, Makena intimated that her friends were trying to separate a fight between the senator and another woman when he shot her.
“As we tried to flee the incident, he shot me in the leg, I clutched on a tree and crawled to safety,” she said.
On Saturday, the two said that they had agreed to an out-of-court settlement after the senator agreed to foot all hospital bills.
“We have reached an out-of-court settlement with the person I had complained against and I do not wish to further pursue any charges against the accused person. This agreement is entered into without undue influence, coercion or misrepresentation and is binding to the parties,” part of the agreement read.
