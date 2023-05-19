Jubilee Wrangles Escalate as Kioni, Murathe Expelled from Party

Embattled Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni and national vice chair David Murathe have been expelled from the party.

The EALA MP Kanini Kega faction also suspended Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi for a period of two years.

Kega who is the acting secretary general also asserted that the Monday National Delegates Convention (NDC) called by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta will not take place.

“There will be no NDC on Monday. The party will advise members on the dates of the NDC after finalizing this dispute,” he said.

“Please be advised that the Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) has suspended the notice for a Special National Delegates Conference published in the print media on April 29.”

The former Kieni MP told reporters that the National Executive Council (NEC) unanimously adopted the report of the disciplinary committee expelling Kioni and Murathe.

“Kioni was found guilty of gross misconduct and lack of respect to party organs,” he said.

Murathe, a key ally of Uhuru, was also found guilty of the same charges.

Kega and Kioni have been tussling for control of the former ruling party.

However, Murathe on Thursday insisted that the NDC will go on as planned despite the change of venue. Initially, the conference was supposed to take place at the Bomas of Kenya.

But on Wednesday, Bomas management informed acting Jubilee Executive Director Polycarp Hinga that the venue would be unavailable for eight weeks.

