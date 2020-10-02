Jubilee Wants DP Ruto Stripped Of Deputy Party Leader Role, Banned From Headquarters

A section of the Jubilee party members wants Deputy President William Ruto stripped of the Deputy leader role for going against party principals.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said that the National Management Council has recommended that Ruto be kicked out by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

This comes a day after Ruto stormed the party headquarters in Pangani and held a meeting with lawmakers allied to his Tanga Tanga camp that unveiled parallel offices dubbed Jubilee Asili Centre in June.

The leaders led by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome demanded party grassroots to change the current leadership that has sidelined the DP.

In his statement, Tuju said that the DP will be barred from holding his “hustler movement” meetings at the party offices for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It’s no longer tenable for the Deputy President to use the party platform including statements from the party headquarters to advance his divisive so-called hustler politics that are counter to the party and the president’s platform of uniting the county, fighting against corruption and the Agenda Four items, ” said Tuju.

“He will no longer be allowed to use the party headquarters to make such statements that are principally for his breakaway faction of the party. It’s not worth that the party constitution has not given the deputy president or the deputy party leader any specific role of organising party grassroots elections.

“…NMC has recommended to the NEC that the DP ceases to be Deputy Party Leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili offices that is reserved for him and his allies until such a time that this development of Jubilee Audi is discussed at the NEC.”

Tuju said Ruto should not put the country in a campaign mode saying it’s too early.

Last week, the DP was at the Jubilee Headquarters twice and his attempt to force a duel with ODM leader Raila Odinga in Msambeni by-election thwarted as the party decided not to field a candidate in the spirit of the handshake with ODM.

