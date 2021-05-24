Jubilee Unveils Flag Bearers for Kiambaa, Muguga By-elections

Jubilee Party will back Karanja Kariri and Joseph Githinji for Kiambaa MP, Muguga MCA by-elections slated for July 15.

The ruling party conducted interviews instead of nominations.

The decision was reached following a review by the Jubilee Party National Management Committee of all the applications which were submitted to the County Elections Board.

“..in accordance with the party Nomination Rules and pursuant to Article 11 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, (it is) determined to conduct nominations by way of individuals interviews,” said the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party in a statement.

The party conducted the interviews on Saturday at the Pangani based headquarters.

“Be advised the candidates as identified shall be presented with a nomination certificate in accordance with the nomination Rule 2016, IEBS regulations and Section 21 and 31 of the Elections Act,” said the party, as it apologized to the contestants who had prepared to face off in the grassroots.

The United Democratic Alliance party (UDA) is backing John Njuguna Wanjiku and Kamau Thumbi for Kiambaa and Muguga, respectively.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) on Monday backed out of the mini-polls after holding talks with Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement, Kuria said PEP was out of the race as the decision to contest the seats did not sit well with a section of Tanga Tanga members who are members of the Hustler’s Nation.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend William Ruto on this matter. To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by-election,” Kuria said.

The legislator also has offered his apologies to Raymond Kuria who was to be the party’s candidate, the people of Kiambaa, and all PEP members who might be disappointed in his decision to pull out.

The Kiambaa and Muguga seats fell vacant following the demise of Paul Koinange and Eliud Ngugi, respectively.

