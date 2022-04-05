Jubilee to DP Ruto: Offer Practical Solutions or Resign

The ruling Jubilee party has launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto over his recent utterances on current economic hardships.

Ruto yesterday went ham on the government citing a fuel crisis that has hurt the nation over the past one week.

Addressing journalists at his official Karen residence in Nairobi, the DP said he had been forced to take the opposition role after the ‘former opposition’ led by ODM leader Raila Odinga went to bed with the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration.

But responding to the DP, Jubilee, in a statement on Monday night, said Ruto had failed in his role as Uhuru’s principal assistant.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said Ruto had neglected his duties by engaging in early campaigns.

He claims, Ruto, unlike Uhuru, has not offered practical solutions to issues facing Kenyans and is only taking advantage of the plight of the common man for political mileage.

“It is sad that despite Mr. Ruto being the second in command in the government, he has become a serial complainer instead of offering practical solutions to Kenyans,” said Kioni.

“Mr. Ruto is taking advantage of the plight of Kenyans to earn political mileage while posing as a Messiah. Mr. Ruto should make a choice, rehear ordinary citizen who holds no office or be the second in command, paid by the taxpayers to address challenges facing the country. Mr. Ruto, as the Deputy President, cannot pretend to pose the same questions as Wanjiku would.”

According to Kioni, the DP uses not less than Ksh50 million every weekend in transport logistics for his campaigns and security, which is already an extra tax burden carried by the taxpayer.

“During his recent trip abroad, to the US & the UK, Mr. Ruto’s 131-man cheering squad spent a whooping Kshs 200 million in logistics, flights, accommodation and allowances. This is enough to provide an emergency food intervention programme in drought-stricken counties,” he added.

The ruling party said the president is committed to addressing the high cost of living in the country.

He cited several Bills the President assented into law on Monday including the 2022 Supplementary I Appropriation Bill (Supplementary Budget), which among other things, seeks to ensure fuel stabilization and address other pressing public needs.

“Out of this, a total of Ksh34 billion is aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high-cost fuel prices occasioned by the global energy crisis. This is what a leader does, Mr Ruto: offer solutions, not empty rhetoric,” said Kioni.

He added: “The measures rolled out by the President came just a few days after the government announced new subsidized prices for fertilizer, which the Deputy President also purported to complain about.”

Jubilee asked Ruto to shape up or ship out.

“That Mr. Ruto chose to convene a press briefing after the President rolled out the measures raises more questions than answers. If it was upto Mr. Ruto, he would prefer the problems to persist so that he can continue portraying himself as the person who will liberate Kenyans,” said Kioni.

“It is hypocritical for the Deputy President to stand on the staircase of a government house, enjoying government security and staffing only to insult the same government he should be serving. Mr. Ruto has two clear choices, occupy his dusty office at Harambee House and help the President dispense his mandate to the people of Kenya, as he constitutionally should, or resign from his position and lead the opposition atop his tax-funded top of the range Land Cruiser.”

