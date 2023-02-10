Jubilee Announces Plan to Exit Azimio, Suspends Murathe and Kioni

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has suspended vice chairman David Murathe and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni.

The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) appointed East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega as secretary general in an acting capacity.

The former ruling party also announced that it is set to leave the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party that was formed in 2022, months before the August polls.

The NEC was chaired by Nelson Dzuya (Chairman) and attended by Kega, Dr Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi, Bonface Gatobu, Peter Mositet, Joshua Kutuny and Dr Rachel Nyamai, among others.

This comes days after President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua met with 32 Jubilee MPs and senators at State House.

The legislators pledged to support the government and said the meeting with the UDA leadership meant they were going “back home”.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege said Jubilee did not want to be left in the cold.

“We don’t want to feel left out in your government so we kindly request you to include us in your development plans,” said the minority deputy chief whip.

The President said the leaders visited him to “foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country”.

Dr Ruto also asserted that the Jubilee MPs’ move to work with him makes them “our members”, whom “we’ll treat as such”.

The State House meeting was attended by; Margret Kamar (nominated), Joseph Githuku Kamau (Lamu), Bonaya Gollo (Isiolo Women Rep), Jerusha Mongina (Nyamira Women Rep), Peter Mbogho (Mwatate), Shuriye Abdi Omar (Balambala) and Adan Daud Mohamed (Wajir East).

Others were; Adan Keynan (Eldas), Mohamed Tubi (Isiolo South), Joseph Lomwa (Isiolo North), Shadrach Mwiti (South Imenti), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Rachel Nyamae (Kitui South), Zachariah Kwennya Thuku (Kinangop) and David Kiaraho (Ol Kalao).

Also in attendance were; Noxon Ngikolong (Turkana East), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North, Irene Njoki (Bahati), John Waluke (Sirisia), Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango), Amos Mwago (Starehe) and Kanini Kega (EALA).

