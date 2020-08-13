Jubilee Summons All 66 Nairobi MCAs Ahead of Speaker Vote

Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju has summoned all 66 Nairobi MCAs before they vote for a new speaker.

Beatrice Elachi resigned on Tuesday and those interested in taking her place given days to apply.

In a letter to the Majority Whip Paul Kados, Tuju asks that the ward representatives show up for the meeting that will be held today at the party headquarters in Pangani.

“In light of the current developments at the Nairobi County Assembly, you are required to attend a consultative meeting of all Jubilee elected and nominated MCAs at Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani at 12.00 noon on August 13, 2020 without fail,” the letter reads.

8 MCAs will also be appearing before the disciplinary committee for contravening the party constitution.

Among the eight is Ruai MCA John Kamangu who was on Tuesday named the assembly speaker in an acting capacity.

Other MCAs facing disciplinary action are; Millicent Mugambi (Ziwani), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central Ward), Charles Thuo (Dandora Three MCA), nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margaret Mbote.

In a letter by National Chairman of the Jubilee Party Nelson Dzuya, the named ward representatives are expected to appear before the Party’s disciplinary committee at the Jubilee Party Headquarters on August 13, 2020 at 10.00 am.

“You have been accused of Acting contrary to the pledge you made and signed for in 2017, the committee shall grant you audience on this date to hear your side of the story,” the letter reads.

