Jubilee SG Tuju Summons Uasin Gishu MCAs Ahead Of BBI Vote

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has summoned 17 nominated Uasin Gishu MCAs from the Jubilee Party ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) vote next week.

According to the Star, the MCAs have already arrived in Nairobi and are scheduled for a meeting that will take place later in the day at the party’s headquarters.

A similar meeting happened last week where Tuju summoned Baringo MCAs and advised them to vote in favor of the BBI bill or risk losing their slots.

The MCAs however went against the SG’s directive making Baringo County became the first to have rejected the bill after a chaotic session.

“This is to invite you to a Jubilee Party Uasin Gishu nominated members meeting at the party headquarters Nairobi on Friday 19th February 2021 at 12pm. Your attendance is essential,” a letter by the SG to the MCAs read.

Uasin Gishu is Deputy President William Ruto’s home county hence there are speculations that the bill will be rejected by the MCAs as 48 of them are allied to the DP.

Following Baringo County Assembly’s decision to shoot down the BBI bill, Jubilee Party threatened to take disciplinary actions against MCAs who fail to support the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Through a letter last week, directed to all majority leaders in the county assemblies, Tuju revealed that dire actions would be taken on MCAs who fail to heed the party decision.

For instance, according to Tuju, it will be unfathomable for an MCA elected on a Jubilee ticket to defy decisions made by the party leadership. Hence, they risk losing their seat.

“The party will invoke article 13.3 part (f) and (g) of the party constitution should MCAs fail to adhere to the requirement. It is inexplicable that any reasonable MCA would find fault with these new advantages that would result from the passage of BBI,” a letter dated February 8, 2021 reads.

BBI is a brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga. So far, over 10 counties have passed the Bill.

They are Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisii, Laikipia, Nairobi, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Kajiado, Vihiga, West Pokot. Baringo County was however the first to have rejected the bill.

