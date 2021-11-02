Jubilee Set to Kick Out Ruto, Allied MPs as Plans to Unveil Odinga as New Partner in Top Gear

What remains of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s political ties could soon be in tatters as the ruling Jubilee party plans to expel rebels.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the party plans to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the end of November where the DP and his allies are expected to be shown the door over links with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) outfit.

During the meeting, delegates are also expected to ratify a coalition deal with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and usher in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the new partner.

Speaking on Monday after a meeting of the party’s top organ — the National Management Committee and its parliamentary leadership — Secretary General Raphael Tuju noted that nobody will be spared when that time comes.

Read: Ruto-linked UDA Party Fights Back after Jubilee’s Move to Sever Links

“It’s in the Constitution that those who don’t subscribe to party policies are let go. That should concern you as much as it concerns us. The NDC is the highest party organ and whatever it decides prevails,” Tuju said.

Tuju, however, declined to divulge more information on the progress of talks with Odinga’s party.

“Our discussions with ODM are ongoing. There are those done at our level as officials and there are also those done at the level of the party leaders — President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga,” the SG said.

Also Read: Tuju Rubbishes Claims of Being Locked Out of Jubilee Headquarters

“It’s beyond my pay grade at the moment to divulge anything that has come up at the level of the two party leaders.”

Ruto on Thursday said he is ready to quit Jubilee and concentrate on building UDA on whose ticket he plans to contest for the presidency in the 2022 polls.

“We’ve now agreed that I’ll leave Jubilee to form a party for the hustlers called UDA. Kazi ni kazi (work is work) and you must all move from where you are and join us to be able to form a government that understands hustler issues,” Ruto remarked while addressing a rally at Kasikeu Township, Makueni County.

Also Read: Top Jubilee Leadership Mulls Party’s Fresh Rebranding, Sever Links with Ruto

The DP’s fallout with the Head of State following the latter’s handshake with Odinga saw many of his allies removed from various committees in Parliament last year.

Despite Uhuru favoring Odinga for the presidency, Ruto maintains that he will floor the ODM party leader in the polls slated for August 9, 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...