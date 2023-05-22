Jubilee Removes Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege from Leadership Positions

The Jubilee Party has made drastic changes to its leadership during a Special National Delegates Conference (NDC) hosted by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former ruling party on Monday resolved to kick out rebels Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege and Nelson Dzuya.

Also expelled from the party were former MPs Jimi Angwenyi, Naomi Shaban, Joshua Kutuny, Mutava Musyimi and Rachel Nyamai.

Dzuya was replaced by former PS Saitoti Torome while Yasin Noor was named the deputy secretary-general replacing Mr Kuttuny. Read: Showdown Looms As Uhuru Fights for Control of Jubilee Party Former Murang’a County gubernatorial candidate Jamleck Kamau was named the national director of elections taking over from Mr Kega