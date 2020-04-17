Jubilee Reinstates Abdi Guyo As Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Following Ouster

Abdi Guyo, the Matopeni Ward MCA has been reinstated as the majority Leader for Nairobi County following his ouster last year.

In a letter dated April 16, 2020, by the Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Guyo was reappointed among other new changes in the leadership of the House.

“On November 12, 2019 we wrote to the speaker of the City-County Assembly setting up an interim house leadership that has served in the Assembly from the date of the said letter to date. The leadership is expected to adhere to the laid down communication channels at Jubilee Party and uphold the tenets of house leadership set out in the Jubilee Party Constitution and the Laws of Kenya,” Tuju said in the letter.

The new changes include Peter Wanyoike Gitau (Dandora Area) stepping in as Guyo’s deputy with Paul Kiguathi Kados (Mihango Ward) taking over as Majority Party Chief Whip. Waithera Chege (Nairobi South Ward) also fills in as the Majority Party Deputy Whip.

Further, Tuju urged the Majority Whip to notify the Speaker Beatrice Elachi of the new changes as per the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Orders of 2017.

In wrangles that escalated in November last year, Jubilee Party leadership made changes in the Nairobi County Assembly leadership as proposed in a meeting held by ward representatives allied to Speaker, Beatrice Elachi.

In the changes, Majority leader Abdi Guyo was replaced by Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo, Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi as the deputy majority leader and California MCA Hassan Abdikadir became the deputy chief whip.

