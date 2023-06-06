Jubilee “Rebels” Call NDC on July 22 at KICC

Jubilee Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved to hold a Special National Delegates Convention (SNDC) at KICC on July 22.

“A notice convening the SNDC will be sent out in due course as required by the party constitution,” said the former ruling party.

In a letter signed by acting party secretary general Kanini Kega, the NEC said it met on Tuesday during which it agreed with the determination of the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee which declared the May 22 meeting null and void.

The party has as a result informed its members that the changes made during the meeting called by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta were of no legal consequence.

“The party has communicated to the Speaker of the National Assembly that the leadership of the party in the House remains the same including the position of the deputy minority whip held by Sabina Chege,” the statement adds.

.

Sabina was replaced by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

She was also among Jubilee “rebels” kicked out of the party during the SNDC held at the Ngong Racecourse.

EALA MP Kega was replaced by Jamleck Kamau as the national director of elections.

Others expelled from the party were nominated former MPs Naomi Shaban, Boniface Kinoti, Jimi Angwenyi, Mutava Musyimi and Rachel Nyamai.

