Jubilee Purge Extends To East African Assembly As Legislators Risk Punishment Over Membership Fee

Four legislators allied to ruling party Jubilee risk losing their seats at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) over failure to remit membership fee.

In what looks like an extension of the purge witnessed in the National Assembly and Senate recently, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju wrote to the four legislators on Monday notifying them of intention to commence disciplinary proceedings against them.

The four are former MPs Simon Mbugua (Kamukunji), ex Nyandarua Woman Rep Wanjiku Muhia, Noor Mohammed Adan and Florence Jematiah.

The party has only five members at the assembly and reports indicate that only former Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi has updated his contributions to the party.

The legislators are required to remit to the party KSh20,000 per month but three of them have defaulted for the last 31 months while Muhia had only paid Ksh100,000.

The three who have not paid a penny for the 31 months, Tuju said, are required to clear their Ksh620,000 arrears while Muhia is obligated to settle her Ksh520,000 debt.

Tuju gave the legislators seven days to respond or commence disciplinary action against them.

“Take notice that you are in breach of Jubilee Party Constitution and your actions attract a penalty including but not limited to suspension or revocation of your nomination and sponsorship. Note that you signed acceptance of the terms of membership and nominations,” read the notice copied to acting Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, Eala Speaker in Arusha, Tanzania, among other officials in Jubilee party leadership.

“Take notice that unless you make immediate payment of Sh620,000, disciplinary proceedings shall be commenced against you without any further reference to you at your detriment.”

According to the party’s Regional Director – Eala Stephen Mwanga the members had ignored a reminder by the Registrar of Political Parties to make their payments to the party.

“Their failure to respond promptly to the fresh notices by the party, we will have no choice but to forward their names to the party’s disciplinary committee to start the process of their removal from office,” said Mwanga.

“The Political Parties Act and the Jubilee Party Constitution is crystal clear on what they are required to do and failure to observe this will automatically lead to revocation of their names.”

Should the party sanction a disciplinary action, the legislators will join five nominated senators whose fate hangs in the balance over failure to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting at State House in Nairobi in May.

They are Millicent Omanga, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei and Mary Seneta.

Most of the Senators linked to DP Ruto have since changed tune and toed party line to escape expulsion which would otherwise mean losing their seats.

Over the weekend DP Ruto said that his allies, the likes of Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika, Kithure Kindiki and Aden Duale, who were recently stripped of their roles in Parliament, were being punished for being his friends.

Terming the developments as a “demon of division” Ruto urged Kenyans to pray for his allies and the country to avoid such divisions.

