Jubilee Party Unable To Account For Ksh171 Million Paid To Suppliers

The ruling Jubilee Party is unable to account fully for Ksh171 million paid to suppliers, the auditor-general Nancy Gathungu has revealed.

In her report for the year ending June 2021, Gathungu says that the party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta was unable to provide supporting documents for Ksh156 million paid to suppliers.

“The statement of financial position reflects a trade and other payables from exchange transactions balance of Ksh171,770,224 out of which trade payables amounting to Ksh156,518,973 have been outstanding for several years,” said Ms Gathungu.

“In addition, supporting documents for the payables including invoices, delivery notes, demand notes, and inspection and acceptance committee certificates were not provided. Consequently the validity and accuracy of the reported balance of trade and payables could not be verified.”

Read: Jubilee Dares Ruto-allied MPs to Quit Party Following UDA Meeting in Karen

The party received Ksh862 million from the political parties fund in the year to June 2020, being the biggest share for any political party.

In the year ended June 2021, Jubilee Party spent Ksh534.5 million, being a 35.1 percent increase in expenditure as compared to the previous corresponding year.

Also questioned by the auditor-general was Ksh87.4 million paid as rent over non-registration of lease agreements.

“The regularity of the lease agreements and the resultant payments for rent could not be confirmed,” added Gathungu.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu