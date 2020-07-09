Jubilee Party Threatens Disciplinary Action Against Susan Kihika, Kimani Ngunjiri Over Attacks On Uhuru

Jubilee Party has put on notice Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and Nakuru senator Susan Kihika over their presumed disrespectful utterances towards President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Party’s Nakuru branch Secretariat led by Chairperson David Manyara, the two legislators will face disciplinary actions should they not refrain from attacking the head of state and their party leader.

While attending a funeral in Nandi, recently, Kihika is said to have hit out at Uhuru over the recent changes in both Houses of parliament and police killings witnessed in recent times.

The leadership changes saw among others, Kihika ousted as the senate majority whip.

Mr Ngunjiri, a Deputy President William Ruto ally, made remarks regarding the “Handshake” between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga that changed the dynamic of Kenyan politics.

“This is the first meeting since the current pandemic hit us. We have discussed at length the conduct of Mr Ngunjiri and Ms Kihika who have been negating the party principles,” said Manyara.

“Any further indiscipline and disrespect to the President shall not go unpunished. As party official we shall ensure our regulations are followed to the latter.”

In June, party members called on the party leadership to take action against Ngunjiri.

Then, Manyara said, it was not yet time to punish the vocal lawmaker.

“Mr Ngunjiri has in the past two years been criticising the president over the development and management of the party. We have been watching him abuse the president. But now enough is enough. He must leave Jubilee or be forced out to seek a fresh mandate from the people,” Manyara said, adding that they had written to the party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju to kick start disciplinary action against the firebrand politician.

President Uhuru has in the recent past made it known that the party will get rid of anyone who does not share in his vision of leaving behind a legacy.

