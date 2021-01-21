Jubilee Party Nakuru Branch Threatens Disciplinary Action Against DP Ruto For Associating With UDA

Nakuru Jubilee party branch has threatened to recommend disciplinary action against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, party branch secretary-general Peter Cheruiyot alias Mtumishi said the DP contravened the party constitution after endorsing members of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) set to run for MCA seats for Hells Gate and London wards, Nakuru county.

The DP violated Article 13 of the party constitution on January 17, 2021 during his visit to Ngata Area, Mtumishi said. On the material day, he was accompanied by Nakuru senator Susan Kihika.

Read: Mudavadi’s ANC Party Threatens To Impeach DP William Ruto If He Does Not Resign

“On the above-stated date, you both hosted and endorsed two persons who are in the UDA political party to vie for the MCA for the London ward and the Hells Gate ward. This fact is supported by the photographs taken on the same date and circulated widely, with the intention of undermining the Jubilee party’s position and its identified nominees for the upcoming March 4th by-election,” he said in part.

Ruto has also been accused of displaying disloyalty and associating with UDA members, pledging allegiance to another party, and undermining the party position.

The second in command has been given 7 days to show cause why the Nakuru branch should not recommend disciplinary action against him to the party disciplinary committee.

Read Also: You Have No Numbers, UDA Slams ANC Following Impeachment Threats Against DP Ruto

In October 2020, a section of Jubilee party members led by secretary-general Raphael Tuju recommended that the DP be removed from the National Executive Council (NEC) and is stripped of his deputy party leader role.

Tuju said that the DP will be barred from holding his “hustler movement” meetings at the party offices for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It’s no longer tenable for the Deputy President to use the party platform including statements from the party headquarters to advance his divisive so-called hustler politics that are counter to the party and the president’s platform of uniting the county, fighting against corruption and the Agenda Four items,” said Tuju.

Read Also: Ruto Is The Biggest Land Grabber – Ngilu Says As She Defends Kalonzo’s Yatta Land Ownership

“He will no longer be allowed to use the party headquarters to make such statements that are principally for his breakaway faction of the party. It’s not worth that the party constitution has not given the deputy president or the deputy party leader any specific role of organizing party grassroots elections.

“…NMC has recommended to the NEC that the DP ceases to be Deputy Party Leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili offices that is reserved for him and his allies until such a time that this development of Jubilee Audi is discussed at the NEC.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu