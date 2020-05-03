Jubilee Party Tenders Awarded To Uhuru’s Niece Nana Gecaga Leaked

The Jubilee Party paid President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga at least Ksh361 million for supply of branded T-shirts, caps and other merchandise in 2017, leaked documents have indicated.

The money was paid to Bora Ubora Limited, a company owned by Nana Gecaga and her brother Jomo Gechaga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant. Another niece to President Kenyatta, Ms Selina Renee Pratt was also roped in, as the person who was demanding payments from the party.

E-mail conversations quoted by the Nation show that the three in several instances demanded pay, even without documentation of the deliveries.

On January 27, 2017, a party official named Joseph Mulili wrote to Ms Pratt asking for delivery notes and invoices, after the latter demanded pay without documentation.

“Please send me all delivery notes and their corresponding invoices. I have not received any delivery from you as yet. As I explained, the delivery notes have to be duly signed and received,” wrote Mr Mulili.

The money is said to have been paid, after influential members of the party intervened. Kahawa Tungu could not independently know the amount involved in the transaction.

In another occasion, the said Mr Mulili declined to pay for a certain delivery, since the company did not supply delivery notes for an amount of Ksh20,000. However, in an email copied to Nana Gecaga, Ms Pratt and Jomo Gecaga, the party treasurer Wambui Gichuru demanded that the payment be processed.

“Process this payment on Monday and copy me on the process,” wrote Ms Gichuru on February 24, 2017.

Nana Gecaga’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she owns Bora Ubora Limited.

Away from the tenders, it is also reported that Jubilee Party has not bee filing it annual tax returns since it was formed, as required by law.

MPs allied to Deputy President Dr William Ruto have accused the party secretary general Raphael Tuju of mismanaging the party, and working for its downfall.

The party has bee having wrangles since Mr Tuju published changes of the National Management Committee (NMC), a top party organ mandated with making critical decisions.

Yesterday, Tuju published the names of Lucy Nyaguthi Macharia, Prof Marete Maragu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru, after a protracted war between Jubilee Party members allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and those allied to Dr Ruto.

Consequently, MPs allied to Dr Ruto now want Tuju ousted from his position within 60 days, and have also to withdraw their monthly contributions to the party.

“We are going to write protest letters to the Reistrar of Political Parties as we also consider moving to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal because we feel these are people who don’t want to follow the rule of law,” said Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is also the Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General.

“We contribute a substantial amount of money to the party. Withdrawing our contributions is an option we are considering.

Kositany however said that DP Ruto and his followers will not leave the party.

