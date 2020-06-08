Jubilee Party Summons Nairobi MCAs Over Leadership Wrangles

The Jubilee party has summoned all the 66 Nairobi MCAs for an urgent consultative meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2020, as party wrangles persist.

Through a letter dated June 8, 2020, the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju indicated that various urgent issues needed to be addressed hence need for a meeting.

Initially, the meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 but was later postponed with the indication that all the 46 MCAs and 20 nominated have to be present.

“This is to request you to attend a consultative meeting at the Jubilee Party Headquarters at 11:00 AM. Please prioritise this meeting and be punctual,” read the letter in part.

Earlier, the party announced that it would soon convene yet another Parliamentary Group meeting to discuss the fate of National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale.

The announcement was made by majority whip Emmanuel Wangwe. He also noted that a petition seeking for Duale’s ouster has so far garnered 126 signatures.

The Navakholo legislator also said that the petition has since been presented to the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“After consulting with the party leader and the party, it has been decided that the SG Tuju will communicate when the meeting was will take place,” said Wangwe.

In a different account of events, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi is most likely to face disciplinary action for having failed to implement leadership changes in the Jubilee party.

According to the Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Elachi might have to explain to the disciplinary committee why she failed to effect the relevant changes. Apparently, despite acknowledging to having received a letter from Tuju pertaining to the changes, Elachi is yet to effect them as she maintained the status quo will remain the same until the issue was reviewed with the Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta. Elachi replied, "Jubilee party has to sit with the party leader to deal with this matter. Before that, this house remains with the same leadership and I will write to Jubilee and we shall deal with the matter next week." These remarks did not go well with Tuju who referred to them as 'new' since all changes and relevant information of the party is passed by him, the SG.