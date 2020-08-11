Jubilee Party Summons 7 Nairobi MCAs Over Misconduct

The Jubilee Party has summoned eight Members of the Nairobi County Assembly for contravening the party constitution.

Among the eight is Ruai MCA John Kamangu who was on Tuesday named the assembly speaker in an acting capacity.

Kamangu takes over from Beatrice Elachi who resigned citing frustrations and life threatening incidences.

Other MCAs facing disciplinary action are; Millicent Mugambi (Ziwani), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central Ward), Charles Thuo (Dandora Three MCA), nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margaret Mbote.

In a letter by National Chairman of the Jubilee Party Nelson Dzuya, the named ward representatives are expected to appear before the Party’s disciplinary committee at the Jubilee Party Headquarters on August 13, 2020 at 10.00 am.

“You have been accused of Acting contrary to the pledge you made and signed for in 2017, the committee shall grant you audience on this date to hear your side of the story,” the letter reads.

According to Dzuya, charges that will be leveled against the MCAs will be arrived at after the summons.

In June, the party summoned Nairobi MCAs over leadership wrangles.

This was after the party reinstated as the Majority Leader, Matopeni MCA Abdi Guyo. He took over from Dandora Area 3 MCA Charles Thuo, who had been holding the position since November last year.

Mihang’o Ward MCA Paul Kados was appointed the new Majority Whip, replacing nominated MCA June Ndegwa.

Deputising Guyo was Dandora Area 1 MCA Peter Wanyoike.

The changes were contested by Thuo and Ms Ndegwa who claimed that they were not consulted when changes were made.

Then, speaker Elachi, declined to communicate the changes on the floor of the house.

