Jubilee Party Refutes Claims Vice Chairperson David Murathe has Resigned

The ruling Jubilee party has rubbished reports doing rounds on social media that the party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has resigned.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday night, Jubilee Director of Communications Albert Memusi clarified that Murathe is still the party’s VC and continues to discharge his duties.

“We would like to clarify that such reports are false. Hon. David Murathe remains our able Vice Chair and continues to carry out his duties in that capacity, working diligently to fulfill his mandate as provided for in the Party Constitution,” the statement reads.

“We urge members of the public to treat any documents, reports or communication purporting to convey his resignation with the contempt they deserve.”

Read: Murathe Threatens to Tell All in Sh4 Billion Kemsa Tender Probe

Memusi further added that any official communication about changes in the Jubilee Party leadership will be communicated through the official Party organs, as “is the norm, and as is articulated in the Jubilee Party Constitution”.

Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju have over the past few days been under fire over the party’s disappointing performance in the recent Juja, Bonchari and Rurii by-elections.

The party lost the seats to People’s Empowerment Party, Orange Democratic Movement and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) outfits respectively.

Read Also: Ruto Ouster Put on Hold to Honour Magufuli – Murathe

The leaders have been criticized for frustrating individuals with dissenting views.

Murathe resigned in January 2019 from the ruling party but later said President Uhuru Kenyatta, the party boss, didn’t approve his intentions to exit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu