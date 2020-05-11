Jubilee Party Might Have Rigged 2013, 2017 Elections – Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has insinuated that the 2013 and 2017 elections could have been rigged by the ruling Jubilee party.

Taking to his Facebook, Kuria has congratulated ODM’s Raila Odinga who came in second in both elections with an encrypted message as he indicated that he had been in denial.

The 2013 and 2017 elections detailed allegations of rigging and malpractice leading to a repeat of Presidential poll of the latter.

“I have always been in denial that we didn’t steal the 2013 and 2017 elections. Today it is almost clear. Congratulations belatedly Baba,” read the Facebook post.

This comes barely an hour after Kipchumba Murkomen was ousted as the Senate Majority Leader and replaced by Kanu man Samuel Poghisio.

In changes made by the Jubilee party on Monday morning, Nakuru senator Susan Kihika also lost her post.

The meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and was attended by 20 Senators as they resolved to strengthen the Coalition’s Senate Leadership.

The changes are as follows:

1. Majority Leader – Sen. Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot County.

2. Majority Chief Whip – Sen. Irungu Kang’ata, Murang’a County.

3. Deputy Majority Leader – Sen. Fatuma Dullo Adan, Isiolo County.

4. Deputy Majority Chief Whip – Sen. Farhiya Ali Haji, Nominated Senator, Nairobi County.

Yesterday, Kahawa Tungu had reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta had last week signed a coalition agreement on behalf of the Jubilee Party with Kanu, that would see Murkomen removed as the Senate Majority Leader.

According to documents in our possession, the registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu had already ratified the decision as the coalition is speculated to have been signed in the presence of President Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau.

