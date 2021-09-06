Jubilee Party Questions Ruto’s Vast Wealth

The Jubilee party leadership has asked Deputy President William Ruto to explain the source of his vast wealth amid cracks in the ruling party.

In a statement full of satire on Monday, Raphael Tuju, the party Secretary-General, indicated that Ruto had amassed billions in a short period something that should worry the nation.

“In 2015 DP Ruto said he was worth Sh100 million… we congratulate him for working very hard in 7-years to now run a multibillion empire even as he studied for his PhD, was involved in presidential campaigns and did harambees in churches,” Tuju said during a press conference at the party headquarters.

“…In fact it is time he produced the manual to Kenyans on get rich quick that will be beneficial to his hustler movement.”

Tuju made the remarks days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i exposed Ruto’s wealth that includes five choppers, two high-end hotels in Nairobi and Mombasa, thousands of acres of land among other properties.

Read: 257 Officers are Deployed to Guard Hustler William Ruto

The DP has since admitted to owning 70 percent of the properties mentioned while dismissing some.

Ruto recently said that besides what Matiang’i revealed in Parliament last week after honoring summons regarding the DP’s security changes, he makes Sh1.5 million daily from his poultry farm in Sugoi, Eldoret.

Responding to Ruto on Monday, Tuju asked the country’s second in command to make public his tax remittance to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from his vast businesses as proof of earnings.

The party also revisited the Arror and Kimwarer scandal where Ruto claimed that only Sh7 billion was lost. Authorities, however, say Sh21 billion was lost in the dams fraud.

Also Read: I Make Ksh1.5 Million Daily From Egg Sales – DP Ruto

“There is the matter of Arror and Kimwarer…The DP told Kenyans that only Sh7 billion only had disappeared. To our knowledge, the Italians have never returned the money…Would the DP use his vast business networks to recover the money,” Tuju said adding that the money was wired to Italy when the DP’s daughter June Ruto was Kenya’s ambassador to Rome.

“It is a lot of money even though he referred to the figure of 7 billion as “ONLY’’. Even with the DPs chicken firm income of 1.5 million net a day, it will take some 13 years before that chicken farm produces7 billion shillings. But that may be beside the point.”

Attacks on the first family

The SG further asked the DP to tame his allies over attacks on the first family.

Tuju accused Ruto’s brigade of disrespect due to what he termed as attacks on the founding President of Kenya Jomo Kenyatta and the first family over property issues.

Also Read: “Walete Hata G4S, I Have No Problem,” DP Ruto Downplays Security Changes

“They have no respect, these unwarranted attacks on the first family must stop. The founding president is not around to defend himself,” Tuju said.

On change of guard at the DP’s residences, the party said, “the time is over for cheap media spin-doctoring as we witnessed recently that he will even accept the G4S Security. Now that we know the G4S are his standard, it should be easy to calculate the price per askari who were posted to his private properties during the era of blackmail stock options and have it paid to Kenyan taxpayers. Maybe we can also extend that little refund to Wanjiku.”

Ruto fell out with the top Jubilee leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the March 2018 handshake between the Head of State and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The DP and his allies have since found a new home in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, an outfit Ruto says he will use in his 2022 bid to State House.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...