Jubilee Party Impedes Anne Ngirita’s Candidature on Party Ticket

Jubilee Party has rejected Anne Ngirita’s ambitions to run for the Nakuru Woman representative seat under its ticket.

Ngirita, one of the main suspects in the National Youth Service (NYS) controversy had earlier joined the world of politics by declaring to run for the Nakuru Woman Rep seat ahead of the August 9 elections.

Jubilee now wants Ngirita to present clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) before seeking to vie under the party’s ticket.

Before joining Jubilee Party, Ngirita was associated with DP William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking while at the Party’s Nakuru branch offices in Milimani, Ngirita said she wants to be a member of parliament so as to fight for the rights of youth and women adding that she understood their grievances better.

“Mimi nataka kusaidia youth na kina mama. Mimi najua zile shida youth wanapitia,” she said.

Anne Ngirita indicted four years ago over the NYS II Scandal says she will be vying for the Nakuru Woman Representative. She was received at the Jubilee party from UDA pic.twitter.com/NcYM3usyq1 — Brygettes Ngana (@NBrygettes) February 15, 2022

