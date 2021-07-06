Jubilee Party Financier Faces Arrest Over Ksh2.5 Billion Tax Row With KRA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is pursuing a Jubilee Party campaign financier over tax row that involves proceeds from government tenders.

Mary Iambi Mungai is said to have amassed billions from government tenders, including ones issued by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) and even the military.

Ms Mungai had been summoned by KRA to explain why she has not paid tax for the multi-billion tenders she has done in the last few years.

Ms Mungai is a member of Friend of Jubilee Foundation, a body that was instrumental in raising campaign funds for Jubilee Party ahead of the 2017 General elections.

It is reported that MS Mungai and her two daughters, Everlyn Nyambura and Purity Njoki, minted billions between 2014 and 2019 through their company Purma Holdings Ltd, but failed to honour tax obligations.

At first, Ms Mungai and other company directors were to appear before KRA on June 25, but only their lawyer appeared asking for extension of the date to June 28.

However, on June 28, Ms Mungai and the directors failed to appear, on grounds that she was out of the country.

Facing imminent arrest, the two daughters moved to court seeking an anticipatory bail for themselves and their mother.

In court papers, the two said that they were no longer shareholders of Purma Holdings Ltd, indicating that they resigned on August 28, 2019 to pursue other interests.

“That the 3rd applicant (Nyambura) and I ceased being directors of PurmaHoldings when on realisings that the two of us had other interests for our respective careers in life, our mother removed us,” said Njoki in an affidavit.

The two were granted an anticipatory bail of Ksh500,000 each, and ordered to appear before KRA on or before July 19, two days before the case is mentioned on July 21.

Ms Mungai supplied Kemsa with KN95 face masks and surgical face masks in a tender worth Ksh30.5 million, and personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh90 million.

