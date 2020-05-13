Jubilee Party to Expel Nominated Senators Who Snubbed Parliamentary Group Meeting

The Jubilee Party has expelled nominated Senators who snubbed a Parliamentary Group meeting called by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Those expelled include Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju says they were expelled for gross insubordination, gross misconduct. He says that despite the Senators receiving invitation messages, they did not even bother to send apologies for not attending meeting.

The Party has also announced that it will take action against rebels in parliament including recall.

