in NEWS, POLITICS

Jubilee Party to Expel Nominated Senators Who Snubbed Parliamentary Group Meeting

129 Views

Millicent Omanga is among those who have been expelled. /Courtesy

The Jubilee Party has expelled nominated Senators who snubbed a Parliamentary Group meeting called by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Those expelled include Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju says they were expelled for gross insubordination, gross misconduct. He says that despite the Senators receiving invitation messages, they did not even bother to send apologies for not attending meeting.

The Party has also announced that it will take action against rebels in parliament including recall.

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenya Turns Away 25 Truck Drivers From Tanzania Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 At Namanga Border

30 Kenyans In Diaspora Have Died Of COVID-19 – CS Omamo