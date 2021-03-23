Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru Dies

Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru has passed away.

The former Sports PS in the President Mwai Kibaki administration died on his way to Karen Hospital. His remains have been moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

He also served as Nairobi’s Provincial Commissioner.

Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju confirmed Waweru’s passing saying it is a “big blow to Jubilee”.

The deceased took over party operations following Tuju’s tragic road accident in February last year.

“In his latest assignment as Executive Director of Jubilee Party at the Headquarters in Pangani, he has provided sober, reliable, and dependable leadership. He has been the embodiment of wisdom, always a voice of reason and a father figure who will be greatly missed,” Tuju said in a statement.

The retired civil servant leaves behind wife Cecilia Muthoni, sons Victor Waweru, Martin Murage, and Ian Wamunyu, daughters Eddah Waweru and Abi Murage.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Waweru as a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya’s most seasoned administrators. Mr Waweru’s commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to be become a top public administrator.

“As the ruling Jubilee Party, we’ve lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader whose contribution, as the most senior executive, has ensured our stability and progress,” Uhuru who is the party leader said.

Deputy President William Ruto remembered the deceased as a “firm, dependable and insightful figure”.

“We have lost a dedicated member and champion of Jubilee Party and its development blueprint. James Waweru was an illustrious leader who served the party as its Executive Director with distinction,” Ruto wrote on social media.

We have lost a dedicated member and champion of Jubilee Party and its development blueprint. James Waweru was an illustrious leader who served the party as its Executive Director with distinction. pic.twitter.com/dbLMbYbHcg — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 23, 2021

