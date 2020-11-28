Jubilee Party Dewhips Three Nairobi MCAs For Six Months For Disregarding Party Position

The Jubilee Party has suspended three Nairobi MCAs for three months for disregarding the party position on the Nairobi County Budget Estimates for FY 2020-21.

Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya, and Millicent Jagero all allied to Governor Mike Sonko appeared before the disciplinary committee.

The committee chaired by Muchai Lumatete had summoned the MCAs following complaints by County Assembly Majority Whip Paul Kados on November 4.

“We have heard the complaints referred to this committee by the Chairman of the Party on November 23, 2020, and considered the facts as stated together with documents relied on in evidence by all parties and submissions made by Counsel appearing for the Charged members,” Lumatete said.

In line with the Party Constitution Article 13:4 1(D)read together with Regulation 54 of the Jubilee Party National Disciplinary Committee Regulations 2017, the three have also been dewhipped from all house committees for six months.

Earlier on in the week, Thumbi said she was foreseeing being dewhipped as punishment for supporting the Deputy President.

“For this, I am ready. I will face my accusers’ mano o mano. I’m not shaken. I won’t be intimidated. Alluta continua !! God, above all,” she said.

“It’s interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for ‘having opposed’ NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons. Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued!”

According to Museiya, the summons had nothing to do with the above listed complaints but for their stance against the BBI and association with DP Ruto.

“I can clearly tell what this is about and I know it is about my stand against the BBI. But I will appear before the disciplinary committee,” Museiya told the Star.

