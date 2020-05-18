Jubilee Party Set To Oust Kithure Kindiki As Senate Deputy Speaker In Clean Up

The Jubilee party is set to kick out Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy Speaker in new clean up measures.

Citizen reports that this was confirmed by the Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata adding that the decision was arrived at after he missed the State House parliamentary meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

According to Kang’ata, the decision is to begin today, Monday May 18, 2020 where a motion will be drafted and later tabled on Tuesday.

Speculations according to our sources indicate that the position might be taken over by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.

The latest purge saw Jubilee party bundle out Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen last week. He was replaced by Kanu’s Samuel Poghisio.

Members who failed to attend the meeting are expected to face disciplinary action.

For instance, the party threatened to expel Senators Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.

The Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju in a statement last week indicated that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party.

According to DP William Ruto allies, these measures are a ploy to stop his 2022 ambitions. The DP has been mum on the rifts in the party and in a meeting convened on Saturday with his close allies, he opted to remain silent.

A local media states that a source who attended the meeting intimated that the DP had no interest in engaging the President with words, rather he has opted to stay silent on what he terms as provocation.

“I know they are after me. I will stay put and keep my silence. This purge against my allies is targeted at forcing me to quit,” the DP is quoted.

