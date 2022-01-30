Jubilee, ODM to Have Joint Party Primaries Ahead of August Polls – Tuju

Jubilee and ODM parties are set to conduct joint primaries ahead of the 2022 polls scheduled for August 9, Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju has revealed.

Speaking yesterday in Kasipul Kabondo, Tuju said the two parties and other partners who will join the Azimio la Umoja Movement will field one candidate for every elective post.

Tuju further opined that the two parties are working on rules that will govern the process of nominating aspirants who will carry the Azimio la Umoja Tickets.

“I am not speaking on behalf of the Azimio la Umoja Movement but it is a fact that we are working on rules which will govern the nomination process. The main plan is to ensure we field one candidate as a coalition in every elective seat,” Tuju said.

He reiterated that the nominations will be free and fair and all candidates will be given equal opportunities.

Regarding voter mobilization and registration, the SG scolded politicians and aspirants who are following ODM leader Raila Odinga to different counties instead of mobilizing the people in their backyard.

For instance, he called on MCAs and other aspirants to ensure as many people eligible to vote get their voter’s cards in preparation for August 9.

This, he said is the best way to ensure Raila Odinga ascends to the top seat after August 9.

“We want all aspirants to focus on voter registration so that we can meet targets during the ongoing voter registration,” he added.

