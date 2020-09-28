Jubilee, ODM MPs Miss In Latest List Of Top Five Performers Countrywide – Infotrack

Neither Jubilee nor ODM MPs featured in the latest top five performance list released by research firm Infotrack, despite being the largest parties in the country with the most MPs.

In the list, ANC’s Jeremiah Omboko Milemba representing Emuhaya topped with a 75.4 percent according to his residents, followed by Kanu MP Johanna Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr) who scored 71.4 percent.

Maendele Chap Chap’s Vincent Musau from Mwala was third with 70.8 percent, followed closely by Christopher Aseka Wangaya (ANC) at 70 percent. Partyless Patrick Musimba from Kibwezi West closed the list of top five with a 69.8 percent score.

Jubilee’s Peter Lochakapong (Sigor) and David Pkosing (Pokot South) were sixth and seventh with 68.5 and 68.2 percent respectively. Wiper Party’s Robert Mbui from Kathiani was eighth with 67.6 percent followed by Jubilee’s Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali at 67.3 percent. New Democrats’ Erastus Nzioka from Mbooni closed the list of top ten with 67.2 percent.

ODM did not feature in the top ten list.

Jubilee Party has 140 elected MPs in Parliament, while ODM has 62 elected MPs. Wiper Party has 19 elected MPs in Parliament.

According to Infotrack, at least 600 respondents were interviewed in each county, with the most populated counties like Nairobi having 2,500 representatives.

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban was the best performing MP at 61.6 percent followed by Kitui East MP Edith Nyenze (58.4 percent) who took over after the death of her husband Francis Nyenze in December 2017.

In terms of the youth MPs, Butere MP Tindi Mwale topped the list at 58.1 percent followed by Chuka/Igambangombe MP Patrick Ntwigaat 57.6 percent. Caleb Amisi from Saboti was third with 54.9 percent followed by John Paul (53.8 percent) from Igembe South. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino closed the list of the best performing MPs with 52.2 percent.

Countrywide, the worst performing MPs include Wajir South MP Mohamud Sheikh Mohammed (38.1 percent), Bura MP Ali Wario (37.6 percent), Molo MP Francis Kuria Kimani (37 percent) and Kangema MP Clement Muturi Kigano (36.3 percent).

Isiolo South MP was the worst performing according to the research, only scoring 33 percent.

