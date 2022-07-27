Jubilee Nominates Uhuru’s Sister Kristina, Governor Kananu to Senate

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party, Jubilee, has nominated his older sister Kristina Wambui to the senate.

Kristina’s name appears second on a list of 16 women the ruling party has submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The others include; Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu, Gender Chief Administrative Secretary and the chairperson of the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Board Lina Chebii Kilimo and the Women leader from Narok county, Stella Nasieku Kaparo.

Also making the list was Kenya’s Ambassador to Iran Rukia Ahmed Subo Muhamed.

Through a gazzeted list, the party also nominated Murang’a county woman representative, Sabina Chege to the National Assembly.

Other notable candidates include Alex Matere, who has been nominated to the National Assembly, and Sammy Leshore, who has been nominated to represent people with disabilities in the Senate.

Nelson Dzuya, the national head of the Jubilee Party, has also been nominated for a seat in the National Assembly with Hassan Aden Osman, who held the same position in the 11th Parliament.

Issac Githua and Consolata Mutinda have also been named by Jubilee as senate youth representatives and as county assembly representatives for marginalized groups.

The IEBC asked those aggrieved by the final party list to file their complaints from Friday.

“The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) and the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) shall be hearing disputes arising from person aggrieved from July 28, 2022 to August 6, 2022,” the electoral commission said.

