Jubilee NDC To Be Held at Ngong Race Course – Uhuru

The Jubilee Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) will now be held at the Ngong Racecourse, party leader Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

The retired President in a notice said the details of the NDC remain as announced in an April 29 notice.

“Notice is hereby given that the venue of the Jubilee NDC has been moved to Ngong Race Course, Nairobi. All other details remain as per the notice published on April 29,” said the former head of state.

The May 22 NDC was initially set to take place at the Bomas of Kenya.

However, the Bomas management notified the former ruling party that the venue would be unavailable for a period of eight weeks.

“Our main Auditorium, whose capacity is 2,000 pax, has been scheduled for renovation works from 16th May 2023 for eight (8) weeks,” said Bomas in a letter addressed to acting executive director Polycarp Hinga.

“In view of the foregoing, we are regrettably unable to host you for your NDC on 22nd May 2023.”

Expelled party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni had earlier claimed that the unavailability of the Bomas venue was a test on multipartism.

“The Kenya Kwanza regime wants to take away this jealousy-protected right. The Jubilee Party NDC scheduled for May 22 remains on course,” he said.

No amount of threats, and coercion, Kioni said, will stop them from defending the former ruling party.

