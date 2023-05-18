Jubilee NDC in Limbo as Bomas Venue Unavailable

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plans to hold the Jubilee National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on May 22 have been put on hold after the management said the venue was unavailable.

The former President’s notice stated that members would meet to deliberate, create, and ratify party policy.

The announcement further noted that the National Executive Committee (NEC) will adopt any other matters and submit a status report to members during the convention.

However, the Bomas management claimed that the former ruling party would not be able to use the venue as it would be closed for renovations beginning May 16.

Read: Embattled Jubilee SG Jeremiah Kioni Insists Delegates Conference Still On

Bomas of Kenya’s marketing and corporate communications manager Gladys Kangethe informed Jubilee’s acting executive director Polycarp Hinga that the facility would be unavailable for a period of eight weeks.

But according to Hinga, the NDC was still in the books as earlier announced.

“Usichochwe urambwe, 1. Our @JubileePartyK NDC is on, as scheduled for the 22nd of May. 2. Be wary of nefarious characters out there,” he tweeted.

Usichochwe urambwe,

1. Our @JubileePartyK NDC is on, as scheduled for the 22nd of May.

2. Be wary of nefarious characters out there.#MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/O4O4DUOKP6 — Polycarp Hinga 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) May 17, 2023

A Jubilee faction allied to EALA MP Kanini Kega was opposed to the NDC on grounds that it was illegal.

Read Also: Kioni Wants Sabina, Kega Expunged from Jubilee Party Register

In reference to the ruling of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) rendered on April 19, Jubilee national chairperson Nelson Dzuya stated that David Murathe, Jeremiah Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi had been suspended by the NEC.

As such, Dzuya said the NEC meeting lacked the quorum required by the party constitution to call for the NDC.

“The members of NEC entitled to attend are 21 and therefore, to meet the quorum requirement a NEC meeting cannot have less than nine members. Additionally, if the suspended officials were in attendance their participation would be of no legal consequence,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...