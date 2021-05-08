Jubilee National Assembly Leadership Threatens DP Ruto with Impeachment after Successfully Passing BBI Bill

National Assembly leadership has threatened Deputy President William Ruto with impeachment should he continue defying President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Led by majority leader Amos Kimunya, the MPs said Thursday’s vote in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 (BBI) was a clear indication that the head of state still had a majority backing.

Out of the 302 MPs who participated in the vote, some 235 voted to support the bill, 83 opposed while two abstained.

Kimunya who was flanked by Jubilee party parliamentary secretary Adan Keynan, Majority Whip Emanuel Wangwe, his deputy Maoka Maore and the Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, urged the second in command to toe the party line or risk being ousted through a no confidence motion in the House.

“We hope that with Thursday’s vote, the question of who has the numbers has been settled forever,” Kimunya said.

The Kipipiri MP also reminded the DP that the ground has shifted in the President’s favour and he was yet to see the fury of the Mt Kenya voters.

“Those who have been promised wheelbarrows in future must read the mood. The ground is solidly behind the President. We hope their leader has seen the light and will stop defying the President,” added Kimunya.

“If he continues with his defiance, these numbers give us the confidence and we could escalate things to the next step (impeachment). We have the numbers.”

Junet on his part said that the overwhelming support for the Bill marked the death of the Tanga tanga movement and showed who was really in control.

“We are merely being magnanimous. These numbers can lead to other things. They can make somebody lose his job as provided for in the constitution. But we don’t want to take that route. We are focusing on peace building,” the Suna East MP stated.

The DP is said to have met at least 50 politicians at Nakuru senator Susan Kihika’s home on Friday.

According to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, they discussed economic revival and the Bottom-up approach.

“I was the moderator at the meeting where we re-validated the Bottom-Up Economic Model after the Maasai Mara retreat,” Kuria told a news outlet.

After the BBI vote, the DP said, “In line with democracy, the National assembly voted on the Constitution Amendment Bill and so will the Senate. When the people’s turn comes, they too will vote and we will march on. We should respect everyone’s decision & accept democratic outcomes. All views makes us stronger together.”

