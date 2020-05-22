Jubilee, NASA Senators Summoned To State House Ahead Of Kindiki’s Ouster

Senators from the Jubilee Party and NASA have been summoned to State House ahead of a motion to debate Senator Kithure Kindiki’s ouster as Deputy Speaker.

Online sources indicate that so far 55 Senators are present in the meeting ahead of the ouster motion set for the afternoon.

Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported that 48 Senators including Millicent Omanga were in support of Kindure’s removal.

However, Senator Mithika Linturi has reportedly declined to support the motion until he is furnished with evidence of allegations against Kithure.

The process was already initiated on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 where Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata filed the motion in the senate.

“I beg to move that this House resolves that Senator Kithure Kindiki be removed from the Office of the Deputy Speaker,” reads the notice by Kang’ata.

According to Kang’ata, the decision was arrived at following his absence at the State House parliamentary meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

The latest purge also saw senators who failed to attend the meeting getting expelled from the party. Those who risked expulsion included Senators Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.

Following the clean-up, the majority of the senators have changed tune and adhered to the President’s camp, leaving the DP hanging.

According to the constitution, the removal of a Deputy Speaker requires at least two-thirds votes of its members. The motion thus required that 45 out of the 67 senators to support the motion.

