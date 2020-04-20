Jubilee MPs Allied To DP Ruto Teargassed Outside Party Headquarters As Leadership Wrangles Escalate

Jubilee members of parliament in support of Deputy President William Ruto were on Monday afternoon teargassed outside the party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi County.

The MPs include Kikuyu’s Kimani Ichung’wa and Lang’ata’s Nixon Korir.

On Sunday, party deputy secretary-general Caleb Kositany, Soy MP and Gatundu South’s MP Moses Kuria said the DP was scheduled to attend a meeting at the party headquarters sometime this week.

Top on the agenda was supposed to be the appointment of National Management Committee members and Elections Management Board.

Speaking to the Star, Kuria said lawmakers allied to the DP had resolved to work from the party hq so as to kick out those influencing party policies.

“Pursuant to the directive from the Registrar of Political Parties, Jubilee MPs have resolved to start working from Jubilee House from Monday, 20 April to facilitate the resolution of the misunderstandings and interpretation of the party constitution,” Kuria said

This comes as party wrangles escalate with the DP opposing changes made to the National Management Committee (NMC).

According to Ruto, the changes were fraudulent and were carried out by crooks posing as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men.

The changes were made by party secretary general Raphael Tuju who has maintained that he acted on the president orders.

Last week, political parties registrar Anne Nderitu told the party leaders to put their house in order.

This was after she received 350 letters opposing the changes as suggested by Tuju.

“Consequently, these written objections from members of the Jubilee Party are hereby forwarded to Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your party constitution and party structures, ” said Ms Nderitu in a letter dated April 16.

MPs allied to the self proclaimed hustler have accused Tuju of plotting the former’s ouster ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The leaders claimed that party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Governing Council (NGC) members have not met since 2017 despite the party constitution requiring them to meet once after every four months, or as need determines.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu