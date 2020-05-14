Jubilee MPs Allied To DP Ruto Condemn Intimidation Of Women Senators Who Did Not Attend State House Meeting

A section of Jubilee Party women leaders have decried the treatment of fellow female legislators by the party secretary general Raphael Tuju.

Representing the lawmakers, Kandara MP Alice Wahome said Tuju was using intimidation tactics to scare the five nominated senators who did not attend the Parliamentary Group meeting at State House on Monday.

“We reject and denounce the manner in which our Secretary-General has selectively issued letters to Jubilee women nominated senators who allegedly did not attend a parliamentary Group meeting at State House,” she said.

They include Millicent Omanga, Falhada Dekow, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei and Mary Seneta Yiane.

According to Tuju the senators did not bother to send their apologies which is a gross misconduct.

The women MPs also stood with ousted majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and now former majority whip Susan Kihika.

Wahome in her statement said the process used to axe the two did not follow the law.

She also noted that Kihika’s position should not have been filled by a man but a fellow woman.

“As party members and women leaders of Jubilee Party, we want to express solidarity with Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Senator Susan Kihika and all Jubilee Senators who have been served with letters to show cause by party’s Secretary-General,” she continued.

“Even assuming the process was right, why would our PG purport to remove a woman Chief Whip and replace him with a male Chief Whip. What does this say about the treatment of women by our party?” the fierce DP Ruto supporter posed.

Internal Democracy in Jubilee will not be substituted by threats and intimidation – Inua Mama Chair @WahomeHon #IHaveYourBackWsr pic.twitter.com/WmOo7rTzFp — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 14, 2020

Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio while Kihika’s position was filled by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Their ouster was validated by Senate speaker Ken Lusaka who said the quorum needed to make the changes was met.

“I am satisfied that the changes were made in accordance with the Senate Standing Orders 19 (1), (2), (3), (40), (5), and (7), and meets the threshold required under Standing Order 19 (5) there having been a majority of votes,” Mr Lusaka ruled on Tuesday.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu