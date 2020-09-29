Jubilee Kicks Out DP Ruto Ally Sankok From Parliamentary Committee

Jubilee party’s Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok has been discharged from the National Assembly’s Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee.

The party’s decision was communicated to the House Speaker Justin Muturi by Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe in a letter dated September 25.

The Speaker has since approved the removal of Sankok from the committee where he served as a member saying due process was followed.

“I wish to report to the House that my office is in receipt of a letter dated September 25, 2020, from the Majority Party Whip, notifying that the Jubilee Party has discharged The Hon. David Ole Sankok, MP from the select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, where he has been serving as a Member,” the Speaker said on Tuesday.

Read: Ruto Now Says Jubilee Purge Is Over, Asks Allies Not To Harbor Grudge

“Having perused the documents through which the Jubilee Party transmitted the decision to discharge the said Hon. Member, I am satisfied that the process leading to the discharge met the requirements set out in Standing Order 176. Accordingly, the discharge of the said Member takes effect immediately.”

The Hon. @SpeakerJBMuturi has Issued Communication to the House regarding the Discharge of Hon. David Ole Sankok from the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, by the @JubileePartyK pic.twitter.com/XYb6d2Tola — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) September 29, 2020

The party has 14 days to replace the MP.

Critics say the lawmaker’s ejection from the House committee is an extension of the June-July purge that affected Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Sankok is a vocal supporter of the second in command and his 2022 presidential ambitions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu